Nigeria: Despite Deluge of Donors, UK Govt Stopping Ekweremadu's Daughter's Kidney Transplant - Ex-Minister

A former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and one-time Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has described as 'distressing' the refusal of the United Kingdom authorities to allow Sonia, the ailing daughter of a former Nigeria's Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, to have a kidney transplant despite availability of donors.

Chidoka, who physically observed the last court hearing on the alleged organ harvesting case preferred Senator Ekweremadu and others by the UK authorities, made the disclosure on his Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

The former Minister, therefore, called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and Nigerians, to wade into the matter in order to save the live of Sonia Ekweremadu, insisting that irrespective of the outcome of the court case, the young girl deserves her fundamental right to life.

Chidoka wrote: "On Monday, I was at the London Criminal court to observe the trial of Ike, Beatrice, and Sonia Ekweremadu. Some weeks before I had visited him at Wandsworth Prison. He was in good spirits. Ike is a family friend, a close ally, and an associate. My prayers, thoughts, and good wishes are with them at this time.

"We have known each other for the past 30 years when he was a grad student and part-time lecturer at the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus. His subsequent rise from Local Government Chairman to Deputy Senate President is a story for another day.

"I listened carefully as the prosecution advanced its case before the jury but I will not comment further as the matter is before the court.

"What I find distressing is the refusal of the UK authorities to allow Sonia to get a kidney transplant despite a deluge of donors. I think the Nigerian government and we the citizens must call on the UK authorities to allow her to get a kidney transplant in furtherance of her fundamental right to life.

"No matter the outcome of the case, Sonia deserves a chance to live.

"I appeal to the Minister of foreign affairs to please intervene in this serious issue of a possible violation of her right to life by the UK government.

"An intervention will save Sonia's life and will be in line with global examples of countries intervening on behalf of their citizens.

"I am impressed the Nigerian High Commission has been and still is present as an observer at the trial.

"As for the current travails of the Ekweremadu family, I can only say: this too, shall pass."