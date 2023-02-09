Nigeria: 'Infighting Among Political Actors, Parties Threat to Elections'

A former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said the infighting among the major political actors and parties in the country is a threat to the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

In a statement by his media office on Wedesday in Abuja, Olawepo- Hashim, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said all stakeholders should put the interest of the nation first.

He said the internal crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was not a good omen for the nation's democracy.

He blamed some top politicians for allegedly determining the outcome of the primaries by "purchasing of delegates' votes like onions and tomatoes."

He said Nigeria is in a mess now because the leadership, particularly, of the two major parties approached 2023 issues on account of narrow self interests rather than national interest.

"Today, each presidential candidate is leading a faction of his party, while a sizable group in the same party is opposed to the flag-bearer.

"In PDP, it is Atiku vs G-5; in APC, it is Tinubu vs Villa group. There is currently no distinct ideological differentiation in the polity, leaving the country in a real mess," he said.