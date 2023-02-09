Nigeria: Naira Scarcity - Bank Workers Threaten to Shut Down Over Attacks

8 February 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has threatened to withdraw the services of its members nationwide, following attacks on some commercial bank premises.

It also said that it would not stop the withdrawal until the attacks on its workers were addressed and security ensured.

NUBIFIE's General Secretary, Mr Mohammed Sheikh, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed dismay over recent attacks on bank workers without proper protection by security agencies.

Sheikh, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and various stakeholders to strive and end the hardship brought as a result of the change of cash withdrawal policy.

He also asked Nigerians, who were unable to access their funds deposited in banks, to bear with the situation.

"We, therefore, call on the Central Bank of Nigeria to review the cash withdrawal policy which has affected the business of over 200,000 Point of Sales businesses in Nigeria," Sheikh said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.