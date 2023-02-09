Nigeria: Atiku Reiterates Plan to Re-Open Nigeria's Boarders for Trade

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised voters in Yobe State that he will reopen Nigeria's international boarders and provide a conducive atmosphere for local and international businesses to thrive if elected.

He renewed this pledge while speaking to party supporters, in Damaturu, the Yobe State Capital, on Wednesday.

The PDP candidate also promised to ensure that peace returns to the state which is one of the worst hit by the activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

Atiku said, "Do you want peace to return to Yobe? We promise you ,if you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe.

"We will make sure that our schools are re open, So that our children wil continue to go to school.

"We also promise to empower our young men and women, by giving them capital, so that they can set up their own businesses. so that they can also live a successful life. IF

you want that vote for PDP.

"We premise to reopen the borders so that businesses between us and our neigbours can flourish very well."

Speaking in a similar vein, the Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa said Nigeria will be in safe hands with Atiku as President.

Okowa said, "With Atiku, the insecurity that we have today will be no more and I pray you, please go out there to canvass for votes.

"PDP will bring back the glory days of this country. We cannot afford to cast our vote for APC because they are taking us down. It is time for us to rise up as a country.

"Of all those who are contesting today, there is only one man who understands Nigeria and that is Atiku Abubakar.

"He has the right experience and he is well educated and above all, he is a father who cares for you and I."

Okowa expressed confidence that with the use of the new BVAS technology, the people's votes will count unlike in the past when individuals sat down somewhere and write results denying the PDP victory which it truly earned especially in Yobe State.

Also the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu in his remarks noted that Nigerians have been lied to for too long.

He said the PDP was determined now more than ever before to return the nation back to economic prosperity like it did for 16 years before the All Progressives Congress came

In with deceit and propaganda.

He said, Sometimes back some people came here to lie to you that they will bring change, have you not seen the change? Do you like the kind of change you witnessed?

"They made you go hungry, the gave you insecurity, and other things that you don't like, vote for Atiku Abubakar. He will recover Nigeria.

"They are fighting within them, pointing accusing fingers on each other, between those close to the Villa and other members of the other party.

"On the Naira swap, it is not all of them that agreed to that? Even those that agreed , hoarded the Naira for vote-buying, that is why you are suffering, don't agree.

"Let Buhari direct the security to retrieve the money they his. I came here without a Naira in my pocket.

"Therefore we have brought the one that will rescue this country. Since this APC government came have they repair the roads and schools? There is only unemployment and insecurity."

He enjoined Nigerians to vote in the PDP to unify and rebuild the nation form the ruins of the past 8 years of APC's misrule.