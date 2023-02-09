Nigeria: NLC Will Lead Struggle Against Hardship Biting Nigerians - Ajaero

Abuja — Newly elected president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Joe Ajaero has pledged to reawaken the spirit of the labour movement to become the true champions of the Nigerian people.

He said NLC would cry the cries of the Nigerian masses and jointly wage wars against all forces of impoverishment and misery, adding that, the current electricity tariff and provisioning had remained stacked against Nigerian workers and masses, adding that NLC would work with government to bring sanity to sector.

"We urge the federal government again to review the privatisation of the electricity sector; a process both the government and all of us have agreed was mired in corruption," he said.

In his acceptance speech after being unanimously elected at the 13th Quadrennial Delegates Conference held in Abuja yesterday, Ajaero said he would be seeking deeper engagement with governments at all levels more creatively to sustain the philosophical foundations and traditions of the congress.

The soft spoken former General Secretary of Nigeria Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), who vowed not fail Nigerian workers and people said the leadership of the congress would seek platforms to lift them from shackles of poverty.

"We will not betray that trust! We are committed to resolutely pursuing the interests and desire of Nigerian workers and by extension the majority of Nigerian masses.

"We, therefore, pledge our loyalty to the NLC, Nigerian workers, Nigerian masses and Nigeria. Our breathe comrades, our thoughts and our actions shall be propelled by this avowal!"