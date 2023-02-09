Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates New NLC President Joe Ajaero

press release

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Joe Ajaero on his emergence as the new president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

The president also hails the National Executive Committee of the NLC on the success of the congress that produced the new leadership.

"After many years of hard work and struggles, the selflessness with which Ajaero dedicated himself today paid off. His journey in the Labour movement has been a remarkable one, marked by many important milestones.

"This victory that emerged from a rancor-free congress," the president notes, "is a mark of the strength of democracy in the nation's labour movement.

"Today, as he rises to the highest position in the NLC, it is our hope and desire that he will use the position to write a new chapter of progress for all workers and the labour movement in the country and the continent in general.

The president also expresses the hope that Mr Ajaero and his team will continue to be partners to the administration in fulfilling the aspirations of Nigerian people.

President Buhari also congratulates Ayuba Wabba for a successful completion of his tenure as the head of Nigerian workers, wishing him the best in his future undertakings.

He wished the new executive body a successful tenure.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

Media & Publicity)