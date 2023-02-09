Nigeria: Court Bars Rivers Govt From Arresting Members of PDP PCC

Over 20 of Atiku's supporters were remanded in prison recently in Rivers State.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has barred the Rivers State Government from arresting, harassing and intimidating members of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP PCC) in the state.

The court gave the order on 19 January in a suit filed by a former senator in the state, Lee Maeba, and 13 other members of the PDP PCC in the state against the Rivers State Government and seven others.

Other members of the PDP PCC listed as applicants in the suit include, director of the council in the state, Abiye Sekibo and its spokesperson, Leloonu Nwibubasa.

The respondents in the suit include the Attorney General of Rivers State, Inspector General of Police and the Director of State Security Service in the state.

The court order stated in parts: "An interim order restraining the 1st to 8th respondents from harassing, intimidating, arresting and or detaining the applicants in connection with the unfounded, deliberately, orchestrated falsehood and misleading petition of violating any Law in Rivers State pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice."

Spokesperson for the PDP PCC in the state, Mr Nwibubasa, told PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday, that Atiku Abubakar's supporters are now protected by the court order after some of them were arraigned before a Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Over 20 of those arraigned were remanded in prison, while the case was adjourned to 22 March for hearing of their bail application.

Mr Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, is the PDP presidential candidate for the 25 February election.

The arrest and arraignment of his supporters was allegedly ordered by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

"We are almost securing their release. If not for administrative difficulties they would have been released today (Wednesday)," Mr Mr Nwibubasa said of Mr Atiku's supporters who were remanded by the court.

Backstory

Governor Wike has been at loggerhead with the national leadership of PDP after the presidential primary of the party last year, which he lost to Mr Atiku.

The governor fell out with Mr Atiku for reneging on an alleged promise to ensure the exit of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, so that a southerner can lead the party for the sake of a "regional balance".

Messrs Atiku and Ayu are both northerners.

Mr Wike now leads the G5, a group of PDP governors who are aggrieved with Atiku and the PDP leadership.

Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpaeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) are the other members of G5.

Members of the group who were appointed into the Atiku presidential campaign council withdrew their membership and boycotted its inauguration.

Governor Wike last week cancelled the approval it earlier granted the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the 11 February rally in the state.