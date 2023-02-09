Nigeria: IGP Sets Up Election Security Team

The IGP said members of the team would be deployed across states of the federation to identify, analyse and mitigate threats to security during the elections.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved the setting up of an Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Team ahead of the general elections.

The Force Public Relations, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said members of the team would be deployed across states of the federation to identify, analyse and mitigate threats to security during the elections.

Mr Adejobi said the team would carry out an on-the-spot assessment and appraisal of the security emplacements ahead of the general elections.

He said the setting up of the team was in furtherance of the IGP's drive for safe, secured and credible general elections.

The spokesperson added that it was also to ensure adequate security coverage before, during and after the elections.

The team is headed by Garba Umar, an AIG and Vice President INTERPOL and Head of the National Crime Bureau.

The police spokesperson said the team consists of experienced and seasoned police officers with vast knowledge of election security management.

He said Mr Umar would be assisted by Habu Sani, an AIG and Force Secretary, Basil Idegwu, Commissioner of Police, Election Monitoring and the Force Public Relations Officer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others include seven CPs, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 30 Chief Superintendents of Police and 16 Strategic Officers of other ranks.

He said the IGP had reiterated the commitment of the police to ensure that the elections were safe, secure, credible and in line with global best practices.

"The IGP tasked the team to, among other things, ensure the propriety of deployments, give real-time coverage of the electoral process, and safeguard against hostile external and internal influence.

"You are to use the INTERPOL, anti-cybercrime and intelligence tools and assets of the Nigeria Police Force," he said.

Mr Adejobi said the IGP had reaffirmed the establishment and viability of the Electoral Offences Desks domiciled at Criminal Investigation Departments (SCID) of all commands across the nation.

He said the desk would be headed by the assistant commissioners of police in charge of the SCID.

Mr Adejobi said the responsibility of the desk was to collate, investigate and prosecute all matters relating to electoral offences nationwide.

(NAN)