Nigeria: INEC Breaks Silence On Liking Twitter Post Calling Obi Opportunist

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to its verified Twitter account liking a post relating to a presidential candidate.

On Wednesday, INEC's official Twitter account liked a post in which Seun Kuti, last son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, criticised Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party calling him an opportunist.

Kuti's position on the Labour Party presidential candidate has since generated controversies particularly on social media.

But the commission, in a statement reacting to the incident posted on its Twitter handle, maintained its neutrality and said it has no preferred candidate.

It added that it is investigating the matter and will take disciplinary actions if needed.

"The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 Presidential candidates," the statement reads.

"The Commission is an independent electoral body and does not have preference for any candidate or political party. The Commission assures all Nigerians of its neutrality and will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all. The allegiance of the Commission is to the people of Nigeria.

"In the meantime, the Commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the liking of the said post and will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established."