Nigeria: Renewed Confidence in Aviation Sector Raises Local Airlines Participation - NCAA

The director general, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, disclosed that increased confidence in the nation's aviation sector has made new airlines come on-board and existing operators expanding their routes.

Speaking at the ongoing 2022 Training of League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), at International Aviation College, Ilorin, Kwara state, Nuhu said, NCAA considers training as key component of aviation development in the country.

He, however, stated that, the cost of surveillance programmes and other oversight responsibilities by NCAA as the regulator have increased.

Appreciating the role of LAAC, the NCAA boss noted that, the LAAC annual conference has provided, and still providing veritable platform over the years for stakeholders to converge, discuss, brainstorm and dissect pertinent contemporary aviation issues with a view to proffering workable solutions that will move the industry forward.

According to him, this training is an indication of the spirit of partnership that has existed (still existing) between NCAA and LAAC.

Advising the media against sensational news, Nuhu, who was represented by the director of Human Resources and Administration, Alhaji Wakili Adamu, said:"as the apex regulatory body, NCAA has enjoyed (and still enjoys) tremendous partnership with LAAC and since my assumption of office over two years ago, the working relationship has been a symbiotic one and has continued to blossom and this privilege is well appreciated and will never be taken for granted.

"We, at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, consider training (including initial, on-the-job and recurrent training) as key component of aviation development in Nigeria. Infect, training and retraining, can be liken to a capital project as it is critical to our operations as the apex regulatory Authority for Civil Aviation. The authority's personnel are exposed to appropriate trainings all over the world to enhance and maintain their skills and competence.

"On the other hand, you will all agree with me that it is a statement of facts, that the media is critical to the growth of global aviation in General and Nigeria in particular. One of such contributions is the LAAC annual conference which has provided, and still providing veritable platform over the years for stakeholders to converge, discuss, brainstorm and dissect pertinent contemporary aviation issues with a view to proffering workable solutions that will move the industry forward."

The media and particularly, LAAC, he said, has provided a platform which has helped in projecting the activities and laudable achievements of the NCAA to the public vis-à-vis our oversight functions.

He acknowledged the strong and continued support of the Federal government and the minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, "for always being there for us giving policy guidelines from the stand point of knowledge, an aviator himself.

"The National Assembly Committee on Aviation's support and co-operation is also well appreciated noting and appreciating their doggedness in enacting the Civil Aviation Act 2022 in a record time, which Mr. President had since accented to this e joint initiative of moving the Nigerian aviation sector forward we say we are grateful indeed."