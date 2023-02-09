Nigeria: Atiku Insists On Re-Opening Land Borders If Elected President

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his resolve to reopen the borders closed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration if elected the country's president.

Atiku said yesterday at the party's presidential rally in Yobe State that the measure would boost economic activities at the border towns.

Atiku stated this when he addressed a mammoth crowd of the PDP supporters at the August 27th stadium Damaturu for his official campaign rally.

The presidential candidate said when elected, his administration would strengthen the capacity of the security agencies for the full restoration of peace in Yobe State, northeast and the country as a whole.

He said, "Yobe people, do you need total return of peace? Do you need economic rejuvenation? Number three; do you need our education system to work properly? Do you need change? Do you need change? Then vote for the PDP from top to bottom, from bottom to top.

"You know you are bordering the Niger Republic, do you want our borders to be reopened? Then vote for the PDP because I will reopen our borders.

"We will ensure the return of peace by God's grace and apart from peace, we have plans of allocating a huge sum of money for the empowerment of women and youths in particular for them to be self-reliant and economic rejuvenation.

"We will equally ensure that all our ill-equipped schools, especially Universities are back to normal for quality and effective education because we will pay the teachers and lecturers their salaries among other entitlements as at when due.

"This is a time for change my dear people of Yobe State and therefore is time to vote for the PDP," Atiku reiterated.

He expressed happiness that PD has supporters in Yobe state "We've all been told that there is no PDP in Yobe State but today we've seen there is PDP in Yobe State and by the grace of God, if we come into power things will change for the better."

The PDP chairman Iyorchia Ayu while speaking charged people especially the youths not to be scared by the BVAS technology adding that their vote will be counted.