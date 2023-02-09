Nigeria: Court Jails Nigerian Woman Who Forced Four Teenage Girls Into Prostitution

An official of the Anambra State Government warned that the government would not tolerate any sexual exploitation and prostitution in the state.

The Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate Court in Awka, Anambra State has convicted a 35-year-old woman who trafficked and forced four teenage girls into prostitution.

The convict, Success James, had promised to secure jobs for the teenagers, but would later take them to a drinking spot otherwise known as beer parlour in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, where she forced them into prostitution.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the teenagers, aged between 13 and 15 years old, were rescued in December by the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo.

Mrs Obinabo, the commissioner, subsequently sued Mrs James to the court, where she was prosecuted on eight-count charge.

Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, a media aide to the commissioner, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Ms Ikeanyionwu said the Magistrate, Genevieve Osakwe, while delivering judgment found Mr James guilty on seven of the eight charges.

The court, according to the statement, found the convict guilty on count one and sentenced her to five years imprisonment.

The court sentenced her to five years imprisonment on count two and two years on count three.

The convict was also handed four years imprisonment on count four, two years imprisonment for count five, another two years for count seven, and a year imprisonment for count eight.

The details of the count-charges were not disclosed.

"The chief magistrate, however, declared that all the sentences would run concurrently, without any option of fine," Ms Ikeanyionwu said.

Commissioner reacts

Reacting to the judgement, Mrs Obinabo, the commissioner, expressed happiness over speedy trial of the convict.

She said she was particularly delighted that some of the teenage girls had been enrolled in school, while others who preferred acquiring skills had started learning skills of their choice at a state-owned skills acquisition centre in Awka, the state capital.

The commissioner warned that the Anambra State Government would not tolerate any sexual exploitation and prostitution in the state.

She vowed to continue to do her best to ensure that women and children who suffer such violation of their rights get justice.