South Africa: Four Key Takeaways From Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address, February 9, 2023.
10 February 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

President Ramaphosa's 21-page State of the Nation Address looked at how to improve the living conditions of South Africans. At least four of the announced plans will play a critical role in effecting real change.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech centred on finding solutions for four key issues facing South Africans - the load shedding crisis, reducing unemployment, poverty and the rising cost of living as well as combating crime and corruption.

Load shedding solutions

The ongoing load shedding has taken a toll on citizens and business, and has prompted the government to look for a viable solution to the crisis in the short and long term. The President said:

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma had gazetted the declaration of the State of Disaster, which began with immediate effect.

He would expand his Cabinet by appointing a minister of electricity in the Presidency. The role of the minister would be to take full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

This year, he would ensure the...

