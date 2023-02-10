South Africa: Armed Police in the House Set the Stage for Ramaphosa Declaring a National State of Disaster

analysis

Talking of hope and action, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a National State of Disaster over rolling blackouts, with an electricity minister also on the cards. This unfolded after an unprecedented call for armed security forces to come into the House.

The entrance of armed security forces into the House on Thursday when President Cyril Ramaphosa was initially prevented from giving his State of the Nation Address (Sona) was the climax of the EFF's "points of order" disruptions. And two versions exist.

The one in which National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she saw a threat and thus called in the armed security forces, and the one DA leader John Steenhuisen raised an issue with, of armed police entering the House before being called, in line with the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

"They [the security forces] entered before you invited them... It is an important point for you to protect this House... [It is important] to prevent the intimidation of MPs by the security services of the executive... We will not let this go," Steenhuisen said in a point of privilege. Not everyone in the opposition agreed; governing ANC MPs heckled.

But then, some 45...