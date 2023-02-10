Nigeria: Troops Destroy 40 Illegal Refinery Sites, 136 Storage Facilities in Niger Delta

... Arrest 53 suspected oil thieves, deny then stolen products worth N128.26m

Troops of Operation Delta Safe fighting to rid the country of crude oil theft and economic sabotage, have discovered and destroyed 40 illegal refining sites, 136 storage facilities, and 66 ovens while 53 suspected saboteurs were arrested in the Niger Delta region.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami who made this known at a briefing on Thursday in Abuja, also noted that troops recovered 9 wooden boats, one generator, 11 vehicles and 2 tricycles, in addition to the recovery of 222,000 litres of suspected crude oil, 83,000 litres of illegal refined Automotive Gas Oil and 1000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.

He said, consequently, "It is worthy to note that the sum of One hundred and twenty eight million, two hundred and sixty thousand nine hundred and ninety naira (N128,260,990.00) worth of stolen cruse were denied oil thieves".

Disclosing that "All recovered items and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action", Gen. Danmadami said the operations were conducted at the creeks, waterways, high sea, towns, cities of Bayelsa, Delta and River States to checkmate the activities of criminal element and deny them freedom of action.

Listing some of the operations, he said, "Troops raided a suspected cultish hideout at Ikot Anang community in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State and arrested 3 suspects. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect belong to Debang cult group who are notorious for armed robbery and snatching of motorcycles in the community.

"Troops discovered and destroyed 10 bags and 5 x 25 litres jerrican of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil along Tuomo-Atamasa flow line in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State as well as recovered a loaded doubled barrel gun. Equally, based on credible information, troops discovered and destroyed an illegal refining site, 7 metal ovens, 12 metal drums, 10 dugout pits, 6 storage tanks and 47 cellophane bags containing illegally refined products.

"The air component of Operation Delta Safe conducted air interdiction operations to several illegal refining sites and creeks at Lelekiri, Owoko and Biemekiri in Rivers State as well as Ogiritoro in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State between 30 January to 3 February 2023.

"Over head the air crew observed some site to be active with illegal refining activities at the locations, while some were observed to have been abandoned. The active targets locations were engaged with weapons and the location were observed to have exploded in an inferno after the strike, while the illegal refining equipment were equally destroyed.

In the South East, Troops and other security agents conducted operational activities in villages, forest, towns and cities of Anambra, Abia, Enugu and Imo States geared towards restoring peace and normalcy to the region. Notably, troops raided an Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminal camp at Ovuru community forest in Uzo-Uwanni Local Government Area of Enugu State and recovered one AK47 rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special, one pump action gun, 31 rounds of cartridges, one locally made Improvised Explosive Device, one vehicle, battery, 2 solar panels, one wifi device and 3 hand held radios.

Other items recovered are 2 radio chargers, 42 pairs ofberets, 9 pairs of blue uniform trousers, 11 belts, 12 mobile phones, gun powder and charms. Subsequently, in a follow up operation to another camp at Iyoun and Agubejicommunitiesof the same Local Government Area were raided and troops arrested 3 Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network criminals.

"Also, troops responded to credible information on Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorist activities at County Primary School Amaruru in Ordu Local Government Area of Imo State and made contact with theterrorist's.

"Following the fire fight, troops neutralized one terrorist and destroyed 10 motorcycles. Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle and destroyed the terrorist shrines including posters with inscription of 'No Election'.

"Equally while on patrol along Road Eha - Amufu - Nkalagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, troops arrested a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network collaborator. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was responsible for the recruitment and initiation of youth for the terrorist group as well as being a spy for the terrorist.

"Similarly, between 6 and 7 February 2023, troops raided a suspected Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorist hideout in Nkalagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Ugwuoba community in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State respectively.

"During the operation troops arrested one suspected IPOB/ESN criminal informant. Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, one SMG, one teargas launcher, one locally made pistol, 20 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 11 AK47 magazine, 260 rounds of 223 Remington ammunitions, Nigerian police uniforms, combats boots, solar panels, 15 fragmental jackets and 2 vehicles".

In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted fighting patrol to a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclave at Yuwe village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State and made contact with the terrorist resulting in 17 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists being neutralized.

"Troops recovered 1 GPMG, one 36 hand grenade and 77 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO ammo. Also, on 30 January 23 troops conducted offensive operation to Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists enclave at villages within Bama and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno State troops made contact with the terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 3 terrorists, and rescued 10 civilians, recovered 13 dane guns, 316 rounds of 7.62mm 54mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 7.62mm special, one terrorist flag and a bag of drugs amongst others.

Troops also arrested 4 Boko Haram/ISWAP logistic supplier at Maina Hari in Biu LocalGovernmentArea of Borno State. Troops recovered a vehicle conveying 13 jerrycans of Automotive Gas Oil, 2 mobile phones and the sum of Five Thousand Naira (N5,000.00) only.

"On same day, troops responded to credible information on the presence of suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists collaborators at Benisheik market in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Furthermore,troopswhile on surveillance at the market arrested 13 suspects in a vehicle loaded with food items; recovered the vehicle with 20 wraps of cannabis, 3 cartons of biscuit, 6 mobile phones, 6 jack knives and the sum of Seventy Two Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty Naira (72,250.00) only.

"Equally, on 4 February 2023, troops raided a Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists enclave at Balange village at the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Gwoza LGA of Borno state. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 5 terrorists and rescued 55 civilians.

"Troops also recovered one GPMG and 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo. Also on 6 February 23, troops responded to intelligent report on Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists activities and conducted several Artillery fire missions on Tumbun Barebare, Tumbun Mata, Kaye Kura, Kwatan Yobe and Dumba areas in Kukawa LGA of Borno State.

"Following the artillery fire mission, feedbacks received later revealed that about 42 terrorists were confirmed dead as a result of the fire mission".