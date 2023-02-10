Nigeria: Bauchi - Flood Killed 29, Affected 2,934 in 2022 - Official

Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (BASEMA) has said no fewer than 29 people were killed and 2,934 others affected by floods in the state in 2022.

Director of Planning Research and Statistics of the agency, Mr Adamu Nayola, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

He said that the affected people cut across all the 20 local government areas of the state.

Nayola listed the worst hit local government areas as: Zaki, Gamawaa, Shira, Jama'are, Kirfi, Alkaleri and Misau.

"In the 2022 flood, 29 people were confirmed dead and 2,934 others affected in 250 different locations.

"Not less than 8,457 houses were destroyed, 4,500 farmlands submerged, 32 people injured and 26 roads affected, while 1,856 IDPs households were also affected," he said.

Nayola said that the agency engaged in effective management of flood, such as early warning and massive sensitisation of residents of the state in 2022.

"As a result of the sensitisation campaigns, the impacts of flooding and its devastating effects were drastically reduced.

"The agency always warned citizens to adhere to the early warning avoid blockage of waterways," he said.

Nayola said that the agency would continue to enlighten the public on early warning campaigns and mitigation measures. (NAN)