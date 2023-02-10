Nigeria: May 29 Exit Date, Buhari Approves Transition Council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, to facilitate and manage the 2023 transition programme.

Members of the Committee are: Secretary to the Government of the Federation as chairman; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice are members of the Council.

Others are Permanent Secretaries from the Ministries of Defence, Interior, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Foreign Affairs, Information and Culture, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), and Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

Others also include; Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), General Services Office in OSGF, Economic and Political Affairs Office in OSGF, State House, National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Director General, State Security Services, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; and two representatives, to be nominated by the President-elect.

According to a statement by the media office of the SGF, the Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Also, the President has signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions.

A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalisation of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another, which is part of President Buhari's legacy.