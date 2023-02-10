Nigeria Close to Eliminating Vaccine Derived Poliovirus - Experts

Nigeria has recorded an 85% drop in the incidence of circulating Vaccine derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) , the Expert Review Committee on Polio and Routine Immunisation, has said.

The Chairman of the committee , Prof Akin Osibogun, disclosed this in Abuja during the 39th Expert Review Committee (ERC) meeting on polio and routine immunization.

He said so the country is getting very close to achieving the goal of eradicating the cVDPV2.

He said while Nigeria has eradicated Wild Polio Virus (WPV) there is need to harness all available resources and strengthen routine immunisation, and surveillance to sustain the progress.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib said the country has experienced circulating variant polio viruses in some states in the last few years, due to low routine immunisation coverage in those states.

He said inspite of the progress made, the federal government is working towards recording zero cases of cVDPV2.

He said "We want to finalise and fine tune those plans that will make ensure that by the end of 2023, we will have completely eradicated every single form of polio whether it is circulating variant or wild polio virus."

He said we are not completely free of polio until every single type of polio is eradicated from Nigeria.

"What we're trying to do is to ensure that the solidarity and collaboration that led to the eradication of the white polio virus in Nigeria is sustained. We've worked with multiple donors and partners to achieve what we've been able to do in the last six years going on seven in terms of maintaining a zero wild polio virus transmission," he added.