Nigeria: Logistics, Fake News, Vote-Buying, Others May Impede Credible Elections - Report

The report highlighted the spread of misinformation and fake news, vote-buying, fraud, manipulation and hurdles in PVC collection as challenges to having a credible election.

The credibility of the 2023 general elections may be impeded by logistical and administrative difficulties faced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a report has warned.

The report, '2023 General Elections -- Challenges and threats to consolidating democracy' by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) examines various factors that might hamper a free and fair conduct of the general elections.

Akinbode Oluwafemi, the director of the civil society, told journalists on Thursday at a press conference in Ogba, Lagos State that other concerns highlighted by the report include; the spread of misinformation and fake news, vote-buying, fraud, manipulation, hurdles in PVC collection, alleged partisanship of INEC officials, electoral violence and voter suppression.

The report, Mr Oluwafemi said, is "informed by recent developments in the political space and the sense of apathy and hope that continues to grow as the 2023 General elections approach.

"It is crucial for all stakeholders, including the media, to take note of these emerging developments, particularly the challenges facing our democracy and the opportunities that exist to work together for a fair and credible election."

The report also evaluated measures taken by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and INEC to guarantee credible elections with specific focus on the Electoral Act of 2022 and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

"It recognises INEC's efforts to improve elections through the adoption of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), andt he largely successful voter registration managed by the commission which captured 9.5 million new voters among others," Mr Oluwafemi said.

However, despite the "worrying challenges observed, the report notes that there is hope that credible elections can be achieved, but only if stakeholders work together to ramp up efforts in ensuring that all identified threats are nipped in the bud."

Recommendations

The group urged the government to use the remaining 16 days to the elections to flush out violent groups and secure villages and towns affected by insecurity.

"To deploy adequate security for the smooth conduct of the general election whilst also ensuring that this does not affect ongoing efforts to contain activities of violent groups across the country.

"To put heads together with the CBN, and other relevant stakeholders to resolve the lingering crises of fuel and cash scarcity capable of negatively impacting the logistical capacities of INC and other important parties such as election monitors."

The group recommended that the electoral umpire work with the local community, and watch and deploy drones to track, in real time, the movement of all vehicles and boats used in conveying electoral personnel and materials to prevent their hijacking and diversion.

Mr Oluwafemi urged security operatives to prosecute electoral offenders and liaise with local security operatives to safeguard polling units.

Speaking during the event, Hassan Soweto, an activist, said that the INEC has done its best, "by the time we begin to do the review, we are likely going to say that INEC prepared well with the new technology and all of that but at the end of the day with regards to the conducts of the elections and it's outcomes, the election was found wanting."

He said election materials have been handed to a group with interest.