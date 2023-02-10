Nigerian Military Kills 77 Terrorists in Two Weeks - Official

The troops eliminated the terrorists in various operations in the N North-east, North-central and North-west zones of the country.

The Defence Headquarters says troops of the armed forces have eliminated 77 terrorists in various operations, across theatres of operations in the North-east, North-central and North-west in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, said this at a bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Danmadami, a major general, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai operating in the North-east, eliminated 56 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, apprehended 26 and rescued 59 victims within the period.

He said the air component also eliminated many terrorists in recent air operations conducted at Gogore, a terrorist hideout, Damboa, Tumbun Dila, Arege and nearby settlements in the western fringes of Tumbuns in Borno State.

He said the battle damage assessment after the air operations revealed that several terrorists were neutralised with their structures and logistics bases destroyed in the various air strikes.

Mr Danmadami said a total of 340 terrorists and members of their families, comprising 12 adult males, 133 adult females and 195 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre.

He said the troops had on 27 January raided a terrorists' enclave at Yuwe village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State and neutralised 17 terrorists.

The troops also recovered one GPMG, 36 hand grenades and 77 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

He said the troops also on 30 January neutralised three terrorists and rescued 10 abducted victims in an offensive operation at villages within Bama and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno State.

According to him, troops also apprehended four terrorists' logistic suppliers at Maina Hari in Biu Local Government Area on 28 January.

"Troops recovered a vehicle conveying 13 jerrycans of automotive gas oil, two mobile phones and the sum of N5,000.

"Equally, on the same day, troops responded to credible information on the presence of terrorist collaborators at Benisheik market in Kaga Local Government Area and arrested 13 suspects in a vehicle loaded with food items.

"Troops recovered a vehicle with 20 wraps of cannabis, three cartons of biscuit, six mobile phones, six jack knives and the sum of N72,250.

"Equally, on 4 February, troops raided terrorists' enclave at Balange Village on the fringes of Sambisa Forest, neutralised five terrorists and rescued 55 civilians.

"Also on 6 February, troops responded to an intelligence report on terrorists' activities and conducted several artillery fire missions on Tumbun Barebare, Tumbun Mata, Kaye Kura, Kwatan Yobe and Dumba areas in Kukawa LGA of Borno.

"Following the artillery fire mission, feedback received later revealed that about 42 terrorists were confirmed dead as a result of the fire mission.

In the North-west zone, Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had within the weeks in review, neutralised 16 terrorists and apprehended seven in different operations across the zone.

He said the troops recovered 12 AK47 rifles, 16 locally made pistols, one FN rifle, and 48 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Others are 12 rounds of 9mm ammo, 11 cartridges, 27 AK 47 magazines, and 10 motorcycles among other items.

In the North-central Zone, Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke killed five terrorists and arrested 10 terrorists and one gunrunner within the period.

He said the troops also recovered 36 cows, 10 motorcycles, three mobile phones, two knives and eight empty cases of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The spokesperson said the troops had sustained operations and continued to dominate the general areas and had continued to deny the criminals freedom of action.