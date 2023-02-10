South Africa: Was EFF MPs' Removal From Parliament Justified? - South African News Briefs - February 10, 2023

Was Removing Disruptive EFF Members from Parliament Justified?

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were forcibly removed from a joint sitting of Parliament and the National Council of Provinces ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address. According to TimesLive, presidential protection officers, some in camouflage and masked, surrounded Ramaphosa, who remained seated on the stage while the EFF MPs were being ejected after they jumped onto the stage. However, Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has questioned the legality of armed security officers entering the chamber before being instructed to do so by speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. He said it was intimidating to MPs. EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed all three arms of the state, accusing them of dictatorship, reports SABC News. "Parliament has degenerated, the executive has degenerated, the judiciary has degenerated in the protection of one man. One kind of dictatorship. Our country has turned against its own constitution. Police responsibility is outside Parliament, it's not inside Parliament. Inside Parliament, it's the protection services that get paid to protect the members of Parliament. But what we saw today, the Presidential protection team, the counter-assault team on the stage right inside Parliament," added Malema.

South Africa to Host First Women's Cricket World Cup in Africa

South Africa is set to open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at Newlands in Cape Town on February 10. This is the first time that the ICC T20 Women's Cricket World Cup 2023 tournament is taking place in an African nation, reports News24. Proteas skipper Sune Luus says her team understands the responsibility of hosting the tournament over the next fortnight, as well as the role they could play in inspiring future generations of young women. Cape Town, Gqeberha and Paarl will host the matches. The Proteas are in a tough Group A alongside Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh and defending champions Australia.

Reservoir Levels Nearly Full After Recent Rainfall

Department of water and sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa has said that the intermittent rainfall experienced in various parts of the country has contributed to the rise in water levels in reservoirs, reports The Citizen. Mavasa said that "most of the water supply systems that supply potable water to different areas at various provinces have also seen a rise in their levels. Our reservoirs are sitting at comfortable levels now, but we still appeal to our communities to be prudent when they use water." Mavasa added that though some dams have "satisfactory water levels" after heavy rainfall, most areas are still experiencing supply challenges aggravated by load shedding. "Therefore, extreme caution by water users is still critical to ensure sustainable water supply in the country," she said.

Tragedy as Twin Brothers Celebrating Their 50th Birthday Fall to Their Death

Birthday celebrations turned tragic when twin brothers ringing in their milestone 50th birthday fell to their death at Chaka's Rock area on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, reports IOL. According to the North Coast Courier, the twins and a woman were leaning against a wooden railing to pose for a photo when it gave way and they fell about 15 metres. The twins were declared dead on the scene and the third patient was taken to a nearby facility.

