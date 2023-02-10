Nigerian Governing Party APC's Bola Tinubu Denies Blaming His Own Government for Fuel and Currency Shortages

10 February 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Catherine Adeniyi

IN SHORT: With presidential elections in Nigeria only weeks away, a fallout in the governing party would be controversial. But a post doing the rounds online claiming this is false.

In early February 2023, Nigerians were battling fuel scarcity and a shortage of the newly redesigned currency.

But did the governing party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, blame his own party for sabotaging his campaign by creating these problems?

He did, according to a claim circulating on Facebook in Nigeria. One post reads: "Tinubu is accusing Buhari of working against his campaign by creating Artificial fuel scarcity and new naira notes crisis."

The post includes a video of Tinubu at a campaign rally saying, in the Yoruba language spoken in much of the country's south, that the fuel shortage and currency crisis won't stop him winning the 25 February presidential election.

Nigeria is Africa's largest oil exporter but, because of a lack of refining capacity, imports nearly all its fuel. Nigerians are no strangers to fuel shortages.

The country also introduced new naira notes in October 2022, causing controversy.

Tinubu is running on the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket and hopes to succeed two-term president Muhammadu Buhari, also of the APC.

We found other instances of the claim on Facebook here and here.

But did Tinubu accuse the Nigerian government under the APC of sabotaging his campaign?

APC spokesperson says Tinubu was misinterpreted by opposition

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for the APC campaign, has been reported as accusing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party, of misinterpreting a speech by Tinubu.

Onanuga said Tinubu had only been warning the APC government of potential sabotage to its efforts to provide relief on the fuel and currency fronts.

"PDP and Atiku should remember not to get high on their own smoke. No political blackmail and an attempt to create a conflict between Tinubu and his long-term ally, president Muhammadu Buhari, can succeed," Onanuga reportedly said.

The PDP's presidential candidate is Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president.

Onanuga said Tinubu is a leader in the party and won't look away while his party and government gets "dirtied with [a] black brush at a critical time like this, whether he is a candidate or not".

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.