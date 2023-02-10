Nigeria: Jandor, a "Cameraman," Lacks Experience to Govern Lagos - Fashola

"So just following a governor, being a cameraman, watching me for eight years, you think you will now be a governor? You are not ready."

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has taken a swipe at the governirship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Abdulazeez 'Jandor' Adediran.

Mr Fashola, a former governor of the state, said the main opposition candidate lacks the experience to govern Lagos, in a video posted by Gboyega Akosile, the state's chief press secretary on Thursday.

The minister spoke during the formal launch of '10,000 foot soldiers' for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Mr Sanwo-Olu is seeking reelection on the APC platform.

"I did that job for eight years. And part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to a governor," Mr Fashola said of the former APC stalwart.

"I saw it upclose but even then, that was not enough. So just following a governor, being a cameraman, watching me for eight years, you think you will now be a governor? You are not ready.

"Come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready. And that is why you can see, there are adverts, they are focusing on 51 billion that Lagos is generating but they don't see the emigrant population that is coming everywhere.

"The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem. So their party sees only money, they don't see the people, they don't see responsibility. Do you want them to come and touch that money?"

Mr Fashola also doubles as the director, election planning, monitoring presidential campaign council of the APC.

Contacted for reaction, Hakeem Amode, the PDP publicity secretary told PREMIUM TIMES, that he would get back later.