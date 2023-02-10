Nigeria: Buhari Begins Handover Process, Constitutes Presidential Transition Council

Mr Buhari will exit office on 29 May after two terms in office.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a 22-member Presidential Rransition Council, ahead of the 29 May handover to the next administration.

Willie Bassey, the director of information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The presidential transition council, to be headed by the SGF, will coordinate the 2023 handover activities to ensure smooth transition of power from the current administration to the next.

Members of the council include the head of the civil service of the federation, solicitor-general of the federation, and permanent secretary of the ministry of justice.

The council will also have representatives from the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the SGF, and the State House.

The national security adviser, chief of defence staff, inspector-general of police, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, director-general of the State Security Service, chief registrar of the Supreme Court, and two representatives nominated by the president-elect will also be members of the council.

The council will be inaugurated on 14 February by the SGF and "members are expected to attend the inauguration in person," Mr Bassey said.

Signing of executive order

He also said the president has signed an executive order approving a framework to support the smooth transition of power.

"Also, the president has signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the facilitation and management of the presidential transitions," the statement reads in part.

"A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalisation of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another which is part of President Buhari's legacy," it added.

The 2023 presidential election is scheduled for 25 February.

Mr Buhari will exit office on 29 May after two-terms in office.