Nigeria: NESG, UNICEF Sign MOU to Fight Child Poverty, Protect Child Rights

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF to cage the menace of child poverty and protect child rights.

The MOU was signed during the launch of the NESG-UNICEF and partnership to tackle child rights infringement and poverty in Abuja.

In his remarks, the NESG Chairman, Niyi Yusuf, emphasized that children were the focus of the NESG and that the Group will see to it that Nigerian children are protected and ensure their rights are not violated.

He noted that the core aim of the NESG still remained to make the Nigerian economy a global movement and competitor that would benefit the interest of all Nigerians.

Yusuf said, "As we all know the multi-dimensional poverty index that was released last year says a lot about the state of poverty in Nigeria and of course poverty in our children, adding that the move 'is both timely and significant' to address rising poverty among children in the country.

"Today's children are tomorrow's leaders, and it is crucial that we tackle child rights violations and poverty in Nigeria to ensure their success. According to the National MPI 2022, two-thirds of our children are multi-dimensionally poor, with 51 percent of all poor people being children. This means over half of poor children lack the intellectual stimulation necessary for early childhood development.

"Our partnership with UNICEF is both timely and significant. UNICEF is a leading provider of humanitarian and developmental aid for children worldwide, and this launch represents a critical step towards a future where children's rights are respected, and they receive the support they need to become productive citizens."

Speaking in the same vein, the UNICEF, Nigeria Representative, Cristian Munduate, said the partnership was in line with the organisation's commitment to protect children's rights and ensure national development.

According to her, "UNICEF is dedicated to protecting children's rights in Nigeria and worldwide, and helping them build a strong foundation for their future. Our partnership with NESG highlights the urgency of realizing this goal and will coordinate efforts to achieve child rights protection in Nigeria through effective public policies.

"Investing in children is investing in human capital. The right nutrition and care, especially during the first 1000 days of life, can have a significant impact on a child's ability to grow, learn, and rise out of poverty. It can break the cycle of poverty for families, communities, and countries, and shape a society's long-term stability and prosperity."