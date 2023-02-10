Liberia: UNDP and Liberia Peace Building Officer Embarked On Training Young and Old People to Combat Violence

A two nationwide training on the use of the Early Warning and Early Response System (EWER) aimed to collect, manage, and report incidents related to electoral violence across Liberia began in Gbarnga, Bong County, on February 6, 2023, and will continue in other parts of the country up to February 28.

The training are geared toward providing early warning monitors and agents for peace with the requisite knowledge and skills to detect electoral violence and other forms of conflict triggers.

The participants will receive specific trainings on recording and managing incidents, generating reports, and sharing information using the upgraded EWER platform developed by UNDP with support from the EU-UNDP Joint Taskforce from Brussels.

The training workshops bring together participants from the fifteen counties at separate locations including Gbarnga,Bong County, Grand Gedeh, Maryland, Grand Bassa among others.

UNDP Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP) supported the Liberia Peace Building Office (PBO) to set up early warning and response mechanisms for data collection and incident reporting before, during, and after elections.

Situations of cross-border registration and voting, political party militarization, civil demonstrations, violent protests, political intolerance, ethnic tensions, and community insecurity, all of which pose a risk of escalating tensions ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to Mr. Roosevelt Zayzay UNDP Elections Program Officer, the ongoing training is part of efforts by UNDP and Liberia governance portfolio, to strengthen inclusion, participation, and conflict prevention in Liberia during, and after the 2023 elections.

He extended thanks to the Peace building office, for organizing the training, and the embassies of Sweden and Ireland for providing the funds.

Mr. Zayzay also urged the participants to seize the opportunity, and contribute to conflict prevention and peace in the country.

Also Speaking, Sheikh Kamara Liberia Peace Building office ( PBO) Coordinator for Early Warning, early Response ( EWER) said participants Will be able to report to the platform cases including violence that may occur in their respective district and County.

He disclosed that the participants were also trained how to help Community to reduce local conflicts rather than ruching to the Court and Police.

For their parts participants extended thanks to UNDP and the Liberia Peace Building office for such training as they pledge to self as peace ambassador to help combat violence that may occur in their respective district and County.