Nigeria: Ogun Gets Drones to Track Criminals

10 February 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday said the state government has taken delivery of drones to assist the security agencies to track criminals.

The governor stated this when he received the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Frank Mba, and the new Brigade Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Brigadier-General Mohammed Aminu, in his office on Thursday.

Abiodun noted that Ogun in conjunction with Oyo State had established different security points along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to curb kidnapping and other criminal activities.

He also disclosed that the police commands of the two neighbouring states have been largely responsible for the constant combing of the forest being used by criminals on the axis.

"We have since ordered some drones that have now arrived. We are now about to launch those drones for that corridor and other sensitive corridors so that it can help you in ensuring that we are proactive and we see these criminals before they begin to perpetuate their criminal tendencies," he said.

The new CP Mba said, "The command under my watch in conjunction with other security agencies will provide a safe environment during the general elections. We will also ensure political neutrality. The people of the state will be top in our priorities; we will defend human rights."

