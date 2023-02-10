Nigeria: Grammy Win - Tems Thanks God, Pens Down Message to Fans

10 February 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ada Osadebe

Grammy award winner Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, hailed her fans for their support days after she bagged home her first Grammy Awards.

Tems on Sunday, February 5, 2023 won a Grammy award for the 'Best Melodic Rap Performance' category for her role in 'Wait for U', a 2022 hit song by Future featuring Drake.

The afrobeat singer via tweet on Wednesday thanked God and was fans for the love and support.

She wrote, "What God has done for me, I can't even speak. All the glory really belongs to him.

"To everyone one that has been supporting me still. Through everything, please know I don't take it for granted.

"I truly appreciate it, the love has been too too much.

"Thank you so much Rebel Gang. We up very soon."

Tems rose to prominence after she was featured on Wizkid's 2020 single "Essence," which reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 after the release of a remixed version with an additional feature from Justin Bieber, and earned her a Grammy Award nomination.

That same year, she was featured on Drake's song, "Fountains."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.