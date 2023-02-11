South African Rapper AKA Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Durban

Award-winning rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, has been shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night, police sources have confirmed.

It is understood that AKA was standing outside the Wish Restaurant when he was gunned down. Two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire just before 10pm.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that a "well-known rapper" was gunned down in Florida Road, Durban on Friday evening just after 22:00. "I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed" Netshiunda said, reports News24.

According to IOL, another person believed to be AKA's bodyguard was also wounded, while another unidentified person, who is understood to be a close friend of AKA, was also shot dead.

AKA was due to perform at a Durban nightclub, YUGO, where he was expected to perform as part of his birthday celebrations. The event has since been canceled.

The popular rapper rose to fame in 2009. He has produced and written many hit songs including Fela In Versace, Jealousy, Baddest, Kontrol, 10 Fingers, Don't Forget To Pray, Jika, and The World is Yours.

The rapper has previously dated two powerhouses of South African entertainment. He was in a relationship and had a child, Kairo, with DJ Zinhle. He has also dated Bonang Matheba. He was currently in a relationship with Nadia Nakai.

He was 35.

This is a developing story.