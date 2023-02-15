South Africa: Police Tight-Lipped On Rapper AKA Murder Probe As Father Reveals Plans for 'Dignified Send-Off'

14 February 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nonkululeko Njilo

A memorial service for slain rapper AKA -- Kiernan Forbes -- will be held this Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre, and he will be buried on Saturday. Police are tight-lipped about the investigation into his murder.

Despite being handed footage showing gruesome details of rapper AKA's last moments, police are mum on the status of the investigation into his murder.

Kiernan Forbes (35) was assassinated on Friday night, alongside his lifelong friend and former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane outside Wish restaurant in Florida Road, Durban.

His death was captured on CCTV footage that points to two unknown assailants who fired multiple gunshots at Motsoane and Forbes.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: "We are not providing any updates on that matter." He would not be drawn into giving reasons behind the decision other than to suggest that providing information could possibly jeopardise the investigation.

