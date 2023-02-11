Nigeria: Council of States Supports Naira Redesign Policy, Wants 'Aggressive' Circulation - Official

He said the council supported the policy but charged the central bank to do more to make the new naira notes available across the country.

The National Council of States has declared its support for the naira redesign policy of the federal government, an official has said.

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's attorney-general, said this while addressing journalists at the end of the council's meeting at the State House, Abuja.

"Relating to the Naira redesign policy, the policy stands but then the council agreed that there is need for aggressive action on the part of the CBN as it relates to the implementation of the policy by way of ensuring adequate provision being made with particular regard to the supply of the Naira in the system," he said.

Mr Malami did not, however, say whether the council called for an extension of the 10 February deadline for the use of the old naira notes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Friday's meeting was presided by President Muhammadu Buhari and attended by at least four former Nigerian leaders.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, many state governors and the presiding officers of the National Assembly were also at the meeting.

This newspaper learnt that some of the attendees at the meeting were aggrieved with how the council discussed the naira controversy.

A governor was heard telling his colleagues in Hausa that "Since they stopped us from talking inside(the meeting), let's go and talk outside (to the press)."

