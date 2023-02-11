Nigeria: Council of States Supports Naira Redesign Policy, Wants 'Aggressive' Circulation - Official

10 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

He said the council supported the policy but charged the central bank to do more to make the new naira notes available across the country.

The National Council of States has declared its support for the naira redesign policy of the federal government, an official has said.

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's attorney-general, said this while addressing journalists at the end of the council's meeting at the State House, Abuja.

He said the council supported the policy but charged the central bank to do more to make the new naira notes available across the country.

"Relating to the Naira redesign policy, the policy stands but then the council agreed that there is need for aggressive action on the part of the CBN as it relates to the implementation of the policy by way of ensuring adequate provision being made with particular regard to the supply of the Naira in the system," he said.

Mr Malami did not, however, say whether the council called for an extension of the 10 February deadline for the use of the old naira notes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Friday's meeting was presided by President Muhammadu Buhari and attended by at least four former Nigerian leaders.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, many state governors and the presiding officers of the National Assembly were also at the meeting.

This newspaper learnt that some of the attendees at the meeting were aggrieved with how the council discussed the naira controversy.

A governor was heard telling his colleagues in Hausa that "Since they stopped us from talking inside(the meeting), let's go and talk outside (to the press)."

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.