South African Rapper, AKA, Shot Dead

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, South African Rapper known as AKA, has been shot dead.

According to reports by the police in Durban, he was allegedly murdered in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night.

Some persons in two cars were believed to have opened fire on the rapper around 10pm on Friday.

AKA who was meant to celebrate his birthday at the YUGO nightclub located in Stamford Hill in Durban (South Africa), was killed in a drive-by outside a restaurant on Florida road.

It was reported that AKA was standing outside the Wish Restaurant when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

AKA's bodyguard, was also wounded, while another unknown person, who is understood to be a close friend of the singer, was also killed.

Born and raised in Cape Town, the singer gained significance after releasing his single "Victory Lap" which was released from his debut studio album, Altar Ego (2011).

He gained recognition in Nigeria after releasing hit single titled "Fela in Versace". The rapper has also worked with Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy.

AKA had sparked controversy after he supported xenophobic attacks on Nigerians based in South Africa.

Based on the comment, Burna Boy severed ties with the rapper and vowed never to visit South Africa again.