South Africa: Ronald Lamola Calls for Quick Arrest and Prosecution of Rapper AKA's Killers

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban
11 February 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ronald Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola kicked off his address to a meeting of the South African National Editors' Forum on Saturday by passing his condolences to the family of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, 35, who was shot dead outside a restaurant in Florida Rd, Durban on Friday evening. Lamola also thanked journalists for their role in protecting the country's democracy and said that the government was working hard to tighten laws to protect whistleblowers.

We woke up to the sad news of the passing of one of our artists AKA, who was shot in Durban. I call for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, the biggest deterrent to crime is for criminals to know that there is a big chance for them to be arrested, prosecuted and convicted.

I also convey my condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace...

