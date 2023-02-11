South Africa: Curtain Closes On Idols South Africa After 21 Years

Shock as the popular reality television show will end its run after 19 seasons.

According to News24, M-Net is calling the upcoming 19th season of Idols on Mzansi Magic its "farewell season", meaning South Africans will have one last chance to enter and audition for the show.

The reality television show started in 2002. Heinz Winckler became the very first winner and the show became a major success in South Africa. Throughout the years, the show has produced talented and successful musicians who have made a significant contribution to the music industry in South Africa. Some of the top stars that have gained fame from the show are Musa Sukwene, Khaya Mthethwa, Amanda Black, and Shekhinah, among others.

Auditions for the final season of Idols SA will kick off on Sunday, 12 February. The judges for the final edition include Somizi Mhlongo, JR Bogopa, and Thembi Seete with ProVerb as the host.