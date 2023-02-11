Nigeria: Climate Change - Buhari Approves Work Plan for National Council On Climate Change

The President also approved the deployment of staff from key Ministries, Department and Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a work plan for the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), a statement issued by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the President conveyed the approval at the inaugural meeting of the Council chaired by him, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Vice Chairman and the Director-General of NCCC, Salisu Dahiru, as Secretary, among other members.

It said the President also approved the deployment of staff from key Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to the council to ensure its effective take-off.

Less than a month after Mr Buhari announced a 2060 net-zero emissions target during the COP26 held in Glasgow (Scotland) in 2021, he signed into law the Climate Change Act, which commits the Federal Government to measurable action plans for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

This subsequently led to the appointment of Mr Dahiru as the pioneer DG and CEO of the NCCC.

On 24 August 2022, Nigeria launched the Energy Transition Plan (ETP), a multipronged strategy developed for the achievement of net-zero emissions from the nation's energy consumption.

Major approvals

The statement noted that Mr Buhari has responded to several requests put forward by the NCCC DG to ensure the effective and efficient operation of the council.

Based on this, Mr Adesina stated that Mr Buhari approved the proposed Institutional Arrangement, (Organogram) for the Council, as presented.

According to the statement, the President also endorsed the operationalisation of the office space to provide a conducive working environment for the Council and the development of "Open Market Carbon Trading Framework and Infrastructure (Phase I)" in collaboration with M/S Rosehill Group Limited.

"At the meeting, the President approved that the Energy Transition Plan and Office be subsumed into the NCCC to ensure continuity and sustainability of the initiative in accordance with the Climate Change Act 2021," the statement said.

It emphasised that the President also endorsed the Council as the Designated National Authority for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and that the NCCC DG, is the UNFCCC National Focal Point, in line with the Climate Change Act 2021.

Commending the management for their dedication to duty, the president urged the team to work diligently toward finalising the National Climate Action Plan, the statement noted.

Mr Buhari said the plan would provide the sustainable framework for all climate-related activities in Nigeria and also provide the surest tool for engagement with the global community.

"Today with this inaugural meeting, and in line with the objectives of the Act, also in tandem with my commitments both in Glasgow COP-26 in 2021 and Sharm el Sheikh COP-27 in 2022, we are stepping up commitments by considering the consolidated memorandum presented by the Director-General," the statement quoted the President as saying.

"Accordingly, I have examined the requests by the Director-General and have agreed to the general terms of the intent of the memorandum on the need to operationalize the Council.

"You will recall that during the inauguration of the Council in September, 2022, I gave directives for the amendment of the Act establishing the National Council on Climate Change, to include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Science & Technology and Innovation as members of Council, also to reduce the number of offices across 36 States of the Federation to avoid bureaucracy, and ensure a smooth and faster process in achieving the purpose of the Organization."

The president stated further that there is provision for the establishment of an Executive Management Structure at the Secretariat to support the NCC DG in running the Council Secretariatamong other things.

"I however note the update earlier presented by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation on the amendment efforts and hereby direct the Attorney General to liaise with the Honourable Minister of Environment to proceed on the amendment processes and report back to Council," he said.

Commenting on the development, Nigeria's Environment Minister, Mohammed Abdullahi, said with the unflinching support of the President, Nigeria is set to take the lead on climate change issues, biodiversity, wildlife conservation and energy transition plan implementation in Africa in line with her commitments under the UNFCCC.

He appreciated the President for his strong leadership of the Pan Africa Agency of the Great Green Wall (PAGGW), the Sahel and Sahara Initiative , Climate Commission of the Sahel Region and the Lake Chad Basin Development Authority.

Efforts so far

According to the statement, Mr Dahiru said since the inauguration of the 23-member Council by the president, the secretariat has developed a draft Institutional Arrangement (Organogram) for the Council, proposed vision and mission of the Council, inclusion of the Council in the 2023 National Budget. It has equally harmonised Nigeria's response to climate change for COP27, he said.

He further stated that they have held discussions with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Ltd (INFRACORP), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and other relevant partners to ensure success.

"The Council has developed a proposed institutional organogram that has the Director General as the Head/CEO of the Secretariat, and reports to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, being the Chairman of the Council, and 6 (six) Directorates and different Divisions for an effective implementation of its mandates," he said.