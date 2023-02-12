Nigeria: No Plan to Truncate Democracy - DHQ

12 February 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dissociated self from alleged plans by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to truncate the country's democracy.

The director, defence information, Major General Tukur Gusau, stated this while reacting to reports of an alleged meeting with a presidential candidate by serving military officers on Thursday.

He restated that the armed forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the federal republic and would never be part of any evil plot against our democracy.

He added that the military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans.

He said; "The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire. The wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called Thursday meeting is plotting a coup d'etat to establish unconstitutional order.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity.

"It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy. Besides, the military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy."

He warned that those engaging in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation would be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims.

