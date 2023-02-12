Nigeria: Peter Obi Fumes As Thugs Allegedly Attack His Lagos Supporters

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has condemned the recent violent attacks on his supporters by suspected thugs in Lagos State.

Obi, who was received by massive Lagos youths at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on Saturday, condemned every form of violence.

The former Anambra governor made the statement on his verified Twitter handle.

Obi called on the security agents nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly.

He said, "As we go into the final stretch for the 2023 elections, I call on all Nigerians regardless of political affiliation or tendency, to eschew violence. I condemn any form of violence and political thuggery; and especially the incessant attacks on my Obedient supporters.

"I call on the security forces nationwide to protect those exercising their fundamental rights of free speech and assembly. Our civic space must not shrink further."