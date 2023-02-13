Nigeria Police Force Loses AIG

Lawan Jimeta died in Benin City after a brief illness.

Lawan Jimeta, an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 5 comprising Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States, has died in Benin City, at the age of 58.

The zonal Public Relations Officer, Tijani Momoh, confirmed the AIG"s death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Benin.

Mr Momoh said Mr Jimeta died early Sunday at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) after a brief illness.

He said his remains would be flown to Adamawa, his home state, for burial.

"Yes, it is true we lost him. We are preparing to fly his corpse to Adamawa now for burial.

"He was 58. Meanwhile, an official statement will soon be released to the public," the PRO said in an emotion-laden voice.

NAN reports that the demise of the ppolice boss was broken on a WhatsApp group platform created by the Police Press Unit of the zone.

"Innalillahi Wa'innailaihi Rajeuun, We lost AIG Jimeta to the cold hand of death," said the officer who shared the post.

Reacting to the post, another officer said "Ah! my gifter. After many prayers, we still lost him.

"He was a very nice man, he cared for everyone around him. Rest in Peace Boss".

NAN correspondent recalls that prayers were offered for a quick recovery of the ailing AIG on Friday, during the juma'at service at the Central Mosque of the Nigerian Army 4 Brigade in Benin.

Mr Jimeta was posted to Edo as Commissioner of Police in 2019, but was promoted to AIG in January 2022 and made the head of Zone 5.

He served in the Nigeria Police in various capacities such as the Commissioner for Police, Bauchi Command; Personal Assistant to the AIG of Police, Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos State as well as Chief of Training, Directorate on Peace-keeping, FHQ, Abuja.

He had previously served as the Area Commander, Suleja Area Command, Niger State.