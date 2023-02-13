South Africa: Peacekeeper's Body Brought Home from DR Congo - South African News Briefs - February 13, 2023

Cape Town —

SANDF Soldier's Remains Returned to Family

The remains of peacekeeper Sergeant Vusi Mabena have been returned to his family at a military ceremony at the Waterkloof Air Base, TimesLive reports. Mabena was killed during an incident where an Oryx helicopter came under fire in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo a week ago. On Sunday February 13, 2023 - at a ceremony attended by defence minister Thandi Modise and South African National Defence Force members - relatives, friends, soldiers and government officials said they felt desperately sad but immensely proud. The SABC quotes SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya as saying that a board of inquiry into the incident has been instituted.

Call for Action on Illegal Guns After Rapper, Chef's Deaths

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has called for serious action against illegal guns following the public killings of hip hop star Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his close friend, celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane. "As a state, it's high time that we take a particular stance and attend to this matter," News24 quotes Lesufi as saying. Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban on Friday February 10, 2023. Lawyers representing Forbes's family have confirmed that the late rapper's body has arrived in Johannesburg, the SABC reports.

Power Utility Wants to Buy From Companies Generating Surplus Electricity

State-owned power utility Eskom will go out "in the next few days" with an offer to buy 1,400MW of electricity from companies that are generating more than they need, BusinessLive quotes the head of the project office in the presidency, Rudi Dicks, as saying. Eskom has imposed rolling blackouts (called load shedding) every day so far in 2023, as it is unable to provide reliable electricity supply from its ageing coal-powered plants.

More South African news