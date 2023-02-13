Sudan: Russian FA Visit - Putin Appreciative of Sudan's Support

Khartoum — During his meeting with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in his office at the Republican Palace yesterday, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan praised Russia's supportive stances on Sudan in regional and international forums.

Lavrov arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday evening seeking to bolster economic ties between the two countries, especially in relation to infrastructure, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.

The Russian visit coincided with the visit of six international special envoys from the United States of America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, France, and Germany to support the Framework Agreement.

El Burhan briefed the Russian FA Minister on the current political developments in the country the Framework Agreement and stressed the commitment of the military to exit politics.

The military leader praised Russia for its support of Sudan's government and said that the relations between Khartoum and Moscow are based on cooperation and the exchange of common benefits between the two countries.

Putin appreciation

Lavrov conveyed the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the chairman of the Sovereignty Council. Putin apparently expressed his appreciation for Sudan's positions in support of Russia in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly that were recently held in New York.

He affirmed Russia's support for the current political process in Sudan and stressed the importance of the Sudanese reaching a political solution to the crisis and a comprehensive agreement leading to the formation of a civilian government in the near future.

Vice-Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' Dagalo separately met Lavrov in his office in the Republican Palace. They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields in a way that serves common interests. They also discussed regional and international developments and the current political process in Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Russia in Sudan

Russia and Sudan's military leaders have close ties and Hemeti has visited Russia before. Russia has been accused of looting Sudan's gold reserves with cooperation from Sudan's military leaders, who control much of the gold industry.

Especially the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their commander, Hemeti, play an important role in the gold trade. Hemeti has family ties to the El Junaid Gold Company which controls some of Sudan's most important mines.

Russian Wagner militias have been spotted being active in gold-rich areas in Sudan.

A Sudanese delegation headed by Hemeti arrived in Moscow on February 23 last year, a day before Russia invaded Ukraine. According to political analyst Magdi El Gizouli, the visit to Russia was arranged by the Russian Wagner mercenaries "in order to find a way out for their ally in Sudan, and to ensure his continuation in power so that they can continue to plunder the country's resources".