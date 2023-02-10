Sudan: Russia, Western Envoys in Khartoum to Expand Influence

Harare — Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Khartoum on February 8, 2023 as part of an African tour, seeking to expand influence.

The visit came at a time when Western nations sought to isolate Moscow with sanctions over the war in Ukraine. According to Sudanese state media, Lavrov's visit was aimed at seeking to bolster the two countries' economic ties, especially in infrastructure.

Lavrov's visit coincided with the arrival in Khartoum of several western envoys, including those of from the European Union, Britain, France, Germany, Norway, and the U.S. The western envoys vowed to support Sudan's transition to a civilian-led government.

It's not clear whether or not Russia was trying to send a signal to Western countries that it also has strong ties with Sudan and it has to protect its interests.

Meanwhile, Abdelfattah El Burhan, the chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, has reaffirmed his support for the Framework Agreement and his willingness to engage with all parties concerned, according to Radio Dabanga.

El Burhan pleaded with the delegation from other countries to uphold their commitments to help Sudan urgently, and support the democratic transition.

On December 5, 2022, the Sudan military concluded a framework agreement with dozens of civilian leaders, in which the generals promised to relinquish much of their political power. The agreement, which has been under quiet discussion for months, is a major accomplishment, but it faces long odds. It excludes former rebels and others who could undermine the transitional government if not brought on board.

Ethnic violence in South Darfur, West Kordofan, and the Blue Nile region of Sudan during the last quarter of 2022, resulted in thousands of displaced people and hundreds of fatalities. More public demonstrations were planned by resistance committees to mark the anniversary of the October 25, 2022 coup d'état.