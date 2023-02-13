Zimbabwe's Former Information Minister Mushowe Dies

https://www.herald.co.zw/resilient-radio-key-to-socio-economic-growth-mushohwe/
The late Chris Mushowe.
13 February 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — Former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushowe has died.

"We have lost former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushowe. May His Soul Rest In Peace," said Nick Mangwana, the permanent secretary for Zimbabwe's Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

The late Mushowe was also the former Minister of State in the President's Office Responsible for National Scholarships.

He was put on the United States sanctions list in 2003.

The cause of Mushowe's death has not been announced yet.

He was 69.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.