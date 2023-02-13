Zimbabwe's Former Information Minister Mushowe Dies

Harare — Former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushowe has died.

"We have lost former Minister of Information Dr Chris Mushowe. May His Soul Rest In Peace," said Nick Mangwana, the permanent secretary for Zimbabwe's Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

The late Mushowe was also the former Minister of State in the President's Office Responsible for National Scholarships.

He was put on the United States sanctions list in 2003.

The cause of Mushowe's death has not been announced yet.

He was 69.