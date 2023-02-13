Gambia: Darboe Claims NPP Incompetent to Run KMC, Bcc

The party leader and secretary general of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Lawyer Ousainu Darboe, has stated at a political gathering that the National People's Party (NPP) candidates for Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) and Banjul City Council (BCC) are unfit to run the councils.

Speaking on Saturday at Gunjur, Darboe said: "With all the developments Talib had done for the KM region, nobody with a good thinking mind will think of changing him with anybody. His challenger has not proved himself at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, so why should we entrust an important council like KM to him."

He continued that the one contesting the NPP seat in Banjul couldn't even 'manage a stadium' while reiterating that he couldn't be expected to manage the city.

The UDP leader further advised people to be mindful of the upcoming council elections and be able to determine who is fit for the position.

"The National Assembly election was the defining election for this country because if NPP had the majority as they wanted, then politically and economically, the country would have sunk."

The veteran politician claimed that President Barrow's NPP has only one National Assembly seat from Banjul to Kalaji. He continued that the NPP didn't have what it wanted during the National Assembly and is now targeting the local government elections.

He vowed not to accept the president's interference with the local government administrations by appointing governors in KMC and BCC. He said governors in the regions are being manipulated.

"President Adama Barrow, we want to warn you that if you attempt to interfere with the Supreme Court judgment in KMC against the attorney general, then you're making a mistake and we will not allow that in this country."

