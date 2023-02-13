Gambia/Mali: Gambia, Mali Afcon Qualifier Clash to Be Played in Morocco

The Gambia and Mali 2024 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match will be played in Morocco, according to news reaching The Point Sports Desk.

The Scorpions will host the Eagles in their Group G fixture of the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers on 26th March 20223.

The Gambia defeated South Sudan 1-0 in their opening Group G match played in Senegal on 4th June 2022 before slipping to Congo Brazzaville 1-0 in their second qualifier match played in Brazzaville on 8th June 2022.

The Scorpions currently sit third-place in Group G of the continent's biggest football fiesta qualifiers with 3 points after two group matches.

The Gambia must beat Mali to increase their chances of qualifying for the 2024 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Ivory Coast.

Mali currently sit top-spot in Group G of the 2024 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 6 points after winning their two opening qualifier matches.

The Eagles will contend to wallop The Gambia to maintain their winning run in the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree qualifiers.

