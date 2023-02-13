Gambia: 'Decentralisation of Court System Will Enhance Justice Delivery System'

Hon. Baboucarr Boye, the minister of Public Service, said on Thursday that the decentralisation of the court system will enhance justice delivery service in The Gambia.

The minister made the remark while deputising President Adama Barrow at the inauguration of the newly built court complex in Bundung.

"My government will remain steadfastly committed to providing the necessary infrastructure for the judiciary to enable it to discharge its responsibilities for efficient justice delivery," he said.

"Aside from today's inauguration ceremony, we are working closely with the judiciary to identify suitable pieces of land to allocate for the construction of Brikama and Kerewan law court complexes."

He added that through the completion of these proposed projects, the government aims to realise one of the objectives of the 2021-2025 strategic plan of the judiciary, which is the need to improve access to the courts and tribunals through decentralisation.

"To assure you all and practically demonstrate my government's support and commitment to the legal sector, work is in progress to establish more court of various levels in The Gambia. We believe that is through actions that we can satisfy the public's desire to find solutions to our legal challenges," he said.

"Undoubtedly the establishment of more courts and the decentralisation of the court system will significantly reduce the backlog of cases in our hands. It will also enhance our justice delivery system progressively."

