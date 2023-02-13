Gambia-Bangladesh Agree to Co-Deploy Troops to UN Peacekeeping Mission

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, has embarked on an official visit to the People's Republic of Bangladesh and paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Prime Minister, Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, 8th February 2023. Honourable Minister Dr. Tangara took the opportunity to deliver a special message of goodwill from His Excellency Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia. Furthermore, Foreign Minister Dr. Tangara proposed strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the maintenance of international peace and security.

In this regard, Bangladesh agreed to The Gambia's request to co-deploy troops of the two countries to a suitable United Nations Peacekeeping Mission as a new contingent. The two countries further agreed to work closely at the technical level to finalize the modalities for this arrangement and to coordinate their engagement with the Secretariat of the United Nations to facilitate this co-deployment.

Bangladesh is the UN's topmost troop contributing country to Peacekeeping Missions, with an admirable figure of 7,250 peacekeepers. The Gambia has been a longstanding contributor of troops and police to UN Peacekeeping. In view of the friendly relations between the two countries, this bilateral arrangement seeks to harness the comparative advantage of the two countries in Peacekeeping and enhance their contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security. This partnership falls in line with the UN Secretary-General's Action for Peacekeeping Plus Initiative.

A Joint Political Declaration will be signed by the two Governments to mark this agreement.

More updates on the Foreign Minister's official engagements in Bangladesh will follow. He is accompanied by Hon. Sering Modou Njie, Minister of Defence, Major General Mamat O. Cham, Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Colonel Alhajie Sanneh, Director/Peacekeeping, Lieutenant Colonel Bahoreh Jaiteh, Director/Legal, and Mrs. Isatou Badjie, First Secretary/UN. The United Nations Department of Peace Operations also provided a team of 3 Peacekeeping Experts to support this visit.

