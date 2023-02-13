Gambia: UDP Warns Barrow Over Local Govt Interference

Lawyer Ousainu Darboe, the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), on Saturday strongly warned President Adama Barrow not to interfere in the administrative affairs of the local government councils, saying if he does, he is calling for trouble.

The country's strongest opposition leader made this remark at Gunjur during the victory celebration of the UDP's National Assembly Member (NAM), Hon. Kebba K. Barrow. The remarks came when the Barrow government intended to appoint interim leaders to oversee the affairs of the local government councils before elections and planned to set up a commission of enquiry into the financial dealings of Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) and Banjul City Council (BCC).

"You think you can use the back door to interfere with the local government administration from now to election; it's not going to happen. If you and your people think that you can get interim orders from a nonsensical commission to stop our mayors and our chairmen from performing their duties, fail to adhere to the ruling of the Supreme Court, then you're calling for trouble," Darboe boldly stated.

The leader, who was speaking to supporters, further highlighted that the Gambia Constitution provides that every Gambian has a duty to protect the Constitution of the country. He added that the Constitution states that if the court decides, no one has the power to do otherwise.

The veteran politician and lawyer explained that if the president is misled by those who think they are researchers and experts in a local government election, then he is calling for trouble.

"UDP has been advocating for the peace of this country but we cannot also accept the government 'pushing down our throat' for something that should not happen. That is completely unacceptable."

He said they are not calling for violence; but would do what the constitution dictates in the country. Darboe further reminded President Barrow that he was elected to carry out major reforms that include reforms on the local government system, questioning Barrow's inability to do that in seven years since he assumed office.

"Mr President, if you think there was anything wrong and has come to your attention, then you would have appointed a team of experts to advise you rather than going on this nonsensical witch hunting; but we are waiting for you."

