Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Arrested for Spraying Naira Notes Sent to Prison

Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, 31, has been sent to Kirikiri Correctional Centre by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court pending the determination of her bail application for spraying naira notes at a public event.

She was arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Fraud Related Offences Commission.

That was on February 1, 2023 along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The ICPC, however, handed her over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for proper investigation.

Omoseyin was arraigned on Monday by the EFCC before the court on a two-count charge.

One of the count reads: "That you, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin on the 28th day of January, 2023 at Monarch Event Centre, Lekki within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social occasion tampered with the sum of N100, 000.00 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007."

The second reads: "That you, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin on the 28th day of January, 2023 at Monarch Event Centre, Lekki within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst dancing during a social occasion tampered with the sum of N100, 000.00 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by dancing on same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007."

The actress, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecution counsel, Sulaiman Sulaiman, demanded for a trial date, imploring that the defendant be remanded in the appropriate correctional facility.

The counsel to the defendant, Adenike Goncalves, in her response requested the court to accept the defendant to bail until the hearing and determination of the case.

Gonclaves also requested that Omoseyin be remanded in the custody of the EFCC pending the perfection of the bail terms if so granted by the court.