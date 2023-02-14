Africa: Alaro City Readies First Privately-Owned Eight-Lane Road in Africa

Alaro City's main boulevard, stretching eight lanes wide, is the widest privately owned road in Africa and marks another historic milestone for Lagos' new city.

Currently completing construction, the boulevard symbolises the remarkable infrastructure development in Africa and Alaro City's economic strength within the Lekki Free Zone.

The road adopts the best global standards with storm drainage and greenery systems, as well as cycling and pedestrian lanes. Experts see it as a model for the future of increased public-private partnerships in road construction and other critical infrastructure development.

According to Femi Akindele, Alaro City's Construction Manager, the road is the second of four major access points from the Lekki-Epe Expressway into the city.

"Same as everything else we are building here, our main boulevard, which is being constructed by Craneburg, meets the highest international standards and will be seen as a model by other players in the industry," Akindele told journalists during a recent tour of the city. "Our second major road, the main boulevard also plays a critical role in creating access to several parts of the city's residential, commercial, and light industrial zones."

More than 60 local, regional and global companies are operational or under development in Alaro City, signaling the city's rapid infrastructure rollout since development started in 2019. Notable companies include BUA Group, Kenol FZE, HMD, Mantrac Caterpillar, Ariel Foods, Sana Group and Sterling Healthcare, among others.

Landmark developments in the free zone, such as the new seaport commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the recent approval to construct the Lekki International Airport, both located in close proximity to Alaro City, are clear drivers and indicators of value appreciation in the axis.

Managing Director of Alaro City, Yomi Ademola said the location of the new city was strategically chosen to contribute to national and economic growth. "Citizens of Alaro City, be they businesses or residents, will benefit from the air and sea ports, as well as other significant surrounding infrastructure," he said. "These economic growth machines, on the other hand, will also benefit from their proximity to Alaro City because we are positioned to provide critical supporting amenities - businesses, homes, schools, shops and green space - for their operations."

Alaro City, which broke ground in 2019, is planned on 2,000 hectares in the North West Quadrant of the Lekki Free Zone. The city includes industrial and logistics workspaces, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment buildings, parks and open spaces. Seen as a model for public-private partnerships, which is a key focus for the Lagos State Government, Alaro City is a joint venture between Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder, and Lagos State, the economic and financial center of Nigeria.

Construction on the city's first residential development- Universal One - which consists of 576 contemporary apartments has also commenced. Located at the heart of Alaro City, Universal One is a family-friendly, master-planned community where residents will have access to spacious exercise facilities, convenient retail stores, and safe security implementations. Exercise spaces include a luxury swimming pool, jogging trail, ball courts, a gym, as well as a kids' adventure playground. The buildings have 24-hour CCTV security, key card access, and secured parking for both residents and visitors. The community also has lush landscaping along the streets and is equipped with top tier utilities services such as constant electricity access and an underground water storage.