NigeriaDecides2023 - Elections Will Hold in South-East - Military Assures

The Military on Monday assured Nigerians that the 2023 elections would hold peacefully in the South-east states and all parts of the country despite threats by criminal elements.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, a general, gave the assurance in Abuja at the 25th edition of President Muhammadu Buhari' (PMB) Scorecard Series.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the edition featured the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, who presented the scorecard of the ministry.

Responding to a question on the threat by the Simon Ekpa-led faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop the elections in the South-east zone, Mr Irabor said no person or group can stop the polls.

"The armed forces are working in concert with the police and other security agencies to ensure that the menace of criminalities from IPOB and Eastern Security Network are eliminated," he said.

There has been an upsurge in security breaches in the South-east, comprising Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia States, in the recent past.

Facilities belonging to the Nigeria Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been variously attacked by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its military wing, Eastern Security Network.

Besides, some politicians and security operatives were also killed.

No territory under Boko Haram control

Mr Irabor also corroborated the position of the Defence Minister that "no territory of Nigeria is under the control of the Boko Haram or any other terrorist group."

He said all communities in the North-east zones of the country had been liberated from the criminal elements.

Mr Irabor said the military was on a mission for the final cleansing of the North-east region from terrorists.

He reiterated that the fact that the military had not ceased operations in the region did not mean that the terrorists were still occupying any portion of the nation's territory.